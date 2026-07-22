Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 739.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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