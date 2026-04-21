Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.97 and traded as low as GBX 76.71. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 77.23, with a volume of 943,454 shares changing hands.

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Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 3.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 79.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.60. The company has a market cap of £469.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative net margin of 196.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund's initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The investment objective of the fund is to deliver long term, attractive yield via the payment of quarterly dividends. The fund primarily targets utility scale solar assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites.

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