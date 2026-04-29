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B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
B&M European Value Retail logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of B&M gapped down prior to trading, opening at $8.90 versus a prior close of $9.37 and were last $8.90, down about 5.4% on very light volume (110 shares).
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Jan. 12; analyst coverage includes 1 Strong Buy and 3 Holds, leaving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($9.47) and 200‑day ($9.28) simple moving averages, and the company shows high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 3.13) with a weak quick ratio (0.27) and current ratio of 1.26.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.90. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 110 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 5.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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