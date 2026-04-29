B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.90. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 110 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 5.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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