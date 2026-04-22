BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial set a C$116.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.99. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$30.82 and a 1-year high of C$95.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.88.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.9192235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

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