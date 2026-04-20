BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.71.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 79,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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