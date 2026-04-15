Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades JAN (NYSE:JAN) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
JAN logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane upgraded JAN to a "Strong-Buy" and multiple firms (Bank of America, Scotiabank, Cantor Fitzgerald, KeyCorp) initiated or raised coverage, leaving a consensus rating of Buy with a consensus target price of $27.27.
  • Insider buying: CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 100,000 shares at $20 each and insiders purchased 187,000 shares worth $3.74M over the last 90 days, with company insiders owning about 3.0% of the stock.
  • JAN has a market cap of $6.62B, a negative trailing P/E and a high volatility profile (beta 2.16); the stock traded up about 7.4% to $25.76 and sits near its 52‑week high of $25.89.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JAN.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAN to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAN

JAN Trading Up 7.4%

JAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Insider Transactions at JAN

In other JAN news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom acquired 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. This trade represents a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note
  • Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for JAN (NYSE:JAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JAN Right Now?

Before you consider JAN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAN wasn't on the list.

While JAN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines