BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,088 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 169,879 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 418,045 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 333,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,255. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund NYSE: DHF is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities. The fund allocates its portfolio across a broad range of industries and issuers, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds of U.S. companies, and may employ leverage to enhance income potential. It also maintains flexibility to invest in other fixed-income securities, including senior loans, preferred securities and selective investment-grade corporate debt.

Launched in 2011 and sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the fund is managed by the global fixed-income team at Mellon Investments Corporation, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.

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