BNY (NYSE:BK) Issues Earnings Results

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34, FiscalAI reports. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

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BNY Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. BNY has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BNY from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BNY from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNY has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BNY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BNY by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,805 shares of the bank's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BNY by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in BNY by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the bank's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BNY by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in BNY by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,712 shares of the bank's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY beat Q1 estimates — EPS $2.25 vs. $1.91 expected and revenue roughly $5.41B vs. $5.14B consensus; management cited strong margin and year-over-year earnings growth, which underpins the rally. View Press Release

BNY beat Q1 estimates — EPS $2.25 vs. $1.91 expected and revenue roughly $5.41B vs. $5.14B consensus; management cited strong margin and year-over-year earnings growth, which underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback / shareholder return actions — BNY announced a multi‑billion-dollar share repurchase program (reports cite a $10B program) and returned capital during the quarter, boosting EPS outlook and shareholder yield. Share Buyback Announcement

Large buyback / shareholder return actions — BNY announced a multi‑billion-dollar share repurchase program (reports cite a $10B program) and returned capital during the quarter, boosting EPS outlook and shareholder yield. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.53 per share, payable May 8; supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement

Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.53 per share, payable May 8; supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profit drivers — Reuters and other outlets highlight broad-based growth driven by fee income and higher interest income, which lifted profit and margins for the quarter. Reuters Coverage

Revenue and profit drivers — Reuters and other outlets highlight broad-based growth driven by fee income and higher interest income, which lifted profit and margins for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Record quarter characterization — Company and market write-ups label Q1 as record revenue/earnings, reinforcing the fundamental story for investors. TipRanks Report

Record quarter characterization — Company and market write-ups label Q1 as record revenue/earnings, reinforcing the fundamental story for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum — BK recently hit new all-time highs and shows strong technical momentum; helpful for momentum traders but analyst ratings remain mixed between “Strong Buy” and “Hold.” Barchart Technical Coverage

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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