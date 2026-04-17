BNY (NYSE:BK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BNY from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $149.00 price objective on BNY and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.50.

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BNY Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE BK opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. BNY has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.30. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BNY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,279,525,000 after buying an additional 647,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BNY by 18,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,283,514,000 after buying an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BNY in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,680,429 shares of the bank's stock valued at $891,621,000 after acquiring an additional 578,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

BNY News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BK reported roughly $2.24 EPS (vs. ~$1.94 consensus) and record revenue of about $5.4B, reflecting broad-based fee and NII growth; strong margins and year-over-year revenue growth underpin the upside. MarketBeat Q1 release

Q1 beat — BK reported roughly $2.24 EPS (vs. ~$1.94 consensus) and record revenue of about $5.4B, reflecting broad-based fee and NII growth; strong margins and year-over-year revenue growth underpin the upside. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $21.3B (vs. ~$21.2B consensus) and expects ~10% NII growth, signaling durable revenue drivers into the year. Seeking Alpha guidance note

Raised outlook — Management nudged FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $21.3B (vs. ~$21.2B consensus) and expects ~10% NII growth, signaling durable revenue drivers into the year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-div April 27) and management announced a material share buyback program (~$10B highlighted in reporting), supporting total capital returns. PR Newswire dividend release

Shareholder returns — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-div April 27) and management announced a material share buyback program (~$10B highlighted in reporting), supporting total capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction & technicals — Coverage notes BNY has hit new 52-week/all-time highs and strong momentum (shares up materially over the past year), which can amplify short-term gains but may invite profit-taking. Barchart technical note

Market reaction & technicals — Coverage notes BNY has hit new 52-week/all-time highs and strong momentum (shares up materially over the past year), which can amplify short-term gains but may invite profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage — Most outlets highlight beats and upgraded outlooks; some rate BK as a “Buy” or “Hold,” so consensus sentiment is positive-but-mixed on valuation/trajectory. Zacks coverage

Analyst coverage — Most outlets highlight beats and upgraded outlooks; some rate BK as a “Buy” or “Hold,” so consensus sentiment is positive-but-mixed on valuation/trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital flags — Some coverage notes rising expenses and slightly lower capital ratios that could temper margin upside and limit capital flexibility if trends continue. Investors should watch expense control and regulatory capital metrics in upcoming quarters. Zacks cost/capital warning

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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