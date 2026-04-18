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Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to Hold at Colliers Securities

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Colliers Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a "hold" rating; BOWFF opened at $49.68 on Thursday, up about 1.5% with a 12‑month range of $43.33–$54.08.
  • In the most recent quarter the trust reported EPS of $0.86 on $118.25 million of revenue and a net margin of 30.45%.
  • Boardwalk has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E of 19.26, but very low liquidity (quick and current ratios of 0.11) and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.54.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Colliers Securities to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5%

BOWFF stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.95. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 30.45%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based residential landlord specializing in multi-family rental apartments and manufactured home communities. The trust's business model centers on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties that deliver stable, long-term cash flows. Boardwalk's portfolio has historically included tens of thousands of residential suites and home sites spread across key Canadian markets.

The company's core activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and day-to-day property operations.

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