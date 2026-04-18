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Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) crossed above its 50‑day moving average
  • The trust has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E of 19.26, and it reported quarterly EPS of $0.86 on $118.25 million in revenue with a net margin of 30.45%.
  • Boardwalk is a Canada‑based residential landlord specializing in multi‑family rental apartments and manufactured home communities, focused on acquiring, developing and managing properties for stable long‑term cash flows.
  • Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and traded as high as $49.68. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based residential landlord specializing in multi-family rental apartments and manufactured home communities. The trust's business model centers on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties that deliver stable, long-term cash flows. Boardwalk's portfolio has historically included tens of thousands of residential suites and home sites spread across key Canadian markets.

The company's core activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and day-to-day property operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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