Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boise Cascade from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BCC opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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