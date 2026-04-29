Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,976,685 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 3,212,241 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Bollore Price Performance

Shares of BOIVF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Bollore has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

About Bollore

Bolloré is a diversified French conglomerate active across transportation and logistics, energy storage and systems, and communications. The company operates through subsidiaries that offer freight forwarding, port operations, and supply chain management services, serving industries ranging from automotive and industrial to retail and healthcare. Its logistics arm, Bolloré Logistics, maintains a network of offices and logistics platforms in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting import, export and customs services.

In energy storage, Bolloré has developed advanced lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery technology under its Blue Solutions division.

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