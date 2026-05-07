Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bombardier shares hit a new 52-week high of C$299.63 (previous close C$285.52) while trading well above the 50-day (C$256.17) and 200-day (C$239.75) moving averages.
  • The company carries a market cap of C$29.56 billion with a P/E of 33.18, reported C$2.52 EPS and C$2.22 billion revenue last quarter, and analysts forecast about C$8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bombardier.

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$299.63 and last traded at C$299.63, with a volume of 7621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$285.52.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$256.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$239.75. The company has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bombardier Right Now?

Before you consider Bombardier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bombardier wasn't on the list.

While Bombardier currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SMX: Where Physical Energy Meets Digital Truth
SMX: Where Physical Energy Meets Digital Truth
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines