Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$299.63 and last traded at C$299.63, with a volume of 7621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$285.52.

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Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$256.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$239.75. The company has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bombardier Company Profile

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

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