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Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Borders & Southern Petroleum logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Borders & Southern Petroleum shares moved above their 200-day moving average on Friday, a technical signal that may interest traders watching momentum.
  • The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 and last changed hands at that level, with 5.4 million shares traded during the session.
  • The company has a market cap of about £95.86 million and operates as an oil and gas exploration firm in the Falkland Islands, holding three production licenses.
  • Interested in Borders & Southern Petroleum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.86 and traded as high as GBX 10.90. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 10.90, with a volume of 5,401,753 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £95.86 million, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.86.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

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