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Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.12 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Dividend increase: Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund raised its monthly payout to C$0.124 per share (a 3.3% increase from C$0.12) with an ex-dividend date of April 21, record/payment date of April 30, and an annualized yield of about 5.9%.
  • Market and valuation snapshot: The units were trading up ~1.3% at C$25.40, within a 12-month range of C$17.09–C$25.80, with a market cap of C$540.5M and a trailing P/E of 12.8.
  • Business profile and track record: The Fund, an open-ended trust since 2002, earns royalties from 372 Boston Pizza restaurants and has paid 276 monthly distributions plus four specials totaling C$485.7M (C$28.97 per unit) to date.
  • Interested in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a 3.3% increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.3%

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$25.40 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$17.09 and a twelve month high of C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$540.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.80.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the December 2025 distribution which is payable on January 30, 2026, the Fund will have paid out 276 monthly distributions and four special distributions totaling $485.7 million or $28.97 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool. Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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