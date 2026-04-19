Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.12 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a 3.3% increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

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Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.3%

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$25.40 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$17.09 and a twelve month high of C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$540.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.80.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the December 2025 distribution which is payable on January 30, 2026, the Fund will have paid out 276 monthly distributions and four special distributions totaling $485.7 million or $28.97 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool. Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada.

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