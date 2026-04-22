Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE:BSX opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 55.2% in the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 38,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,320 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today: What To Know Now

Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Boston Scientific cuts 2026 profit forecast, trims revenue growth view

Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. BSX Investor Alert: Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of meaningful insider and institutional selling, plus prior analyst downgrades/target trims, increase near‑term supply pressure and reduce confidence until management demonstrates rehabbed guidance/trajectory.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here