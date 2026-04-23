Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.65.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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