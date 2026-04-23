Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock's previous close.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.65.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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