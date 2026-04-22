Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.340-3.410 EPS.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today: What To Know Now

Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Boston Scientific cuts 2026 profit forecast, trims revenue growth view

Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. BSX Investor Alert: Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of meaningful insider and institutional selling, plus prior analyst downgrades/target trims, increase near‑term supply pressure and reduce confidence until management demonstrates rehabbed guidance/trajectory.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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