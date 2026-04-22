Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.340-3.410 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Boston Scientific Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging).

Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging). Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries.

Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries. Negative Sentiment: Shares had already been under pressure into earnings (recent YTD pullback and a 52‑week low reference in media), so the market appears to be de‑risking ahead of and immediately after the print. Blockonomi: 52‑week low coverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 242,992 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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