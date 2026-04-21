Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.59.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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