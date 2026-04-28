Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $59.0010, with a volume of 1622283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

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Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical data presented at Heart Rhythm 2026 bolster Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology and stroke-prevention franchises — AVANT GUARD showed FARAPULSE PFA superior to antiarrhythmic drugs for persistent atrial fibrillation, and additional FARAFLEX PFA and WATCHMAN FLX LAAC results supported safety and positive long‑term outcomes. These data strengthen growth TAM and the company’s product differentiation in higher‑margin EP and LAAC markets. Boston Scientific Trial Wins Highlight Growth Potential In Electrophysiology And Stroke Care

New clinical data presented at Heart Rhythm 2026 bolster Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology and stroke-prevention franchises — AVANT GUARD showed FARAPULSE PFA superior to antiarrhythmic drugs for persistent atrial fibrillation, and additional FARAFLEX PFA and WATCHMAN FLX LAAC results supported safety and positive long‑term outcomes. These data strengthen growth TAM and the company’s product differentiation in higher‑margin EP and LAAC markets. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the selloff as creating a value opportunity — arguing current valuation may understate long‑term earnings power if core franchises recover and integration/headwinds are managed. That view supports a potential rebound but is contingent on operational improvement. Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback

Some analysts and commentators view the selloff as creating a value opportunity — arguing current valuation may understate long‑term earnings power if core franchises recover and integration/headwinds are managed. That view supports a potential rebound but is contingent on operational improvement. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑fraud class action notices and filings (multiple law firms) allege disclosures related to U.S. electrophysiology sales and 2026 outlook were misstated; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of May 4 deadlines. Multiple lawsuits increase legal, distraction and potential financial risk, which is weighing on the stock. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

A wave of securities‑fraud class action notices and filings (multiple law firms) allege disclosures related to U.S. electrophysiology sales and 2026 outlook were misstated; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of May 4 deadlines. Multiple lawsuits increase legal, distraction and potential financial risk, which is weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts after a guidance reduction and concerns around the Penumbra deal have accelerated the selloff; reports note BSX shares hit 52‑week lows and analyst skepticism is adding downward pressure. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low: Analyst Downgrades Pile Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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