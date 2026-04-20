Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Down 5.2% - Here's What Happened

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $60.8740. 10,645,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 15,535,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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