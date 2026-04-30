Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.4950.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Bouygues Stock Up 14.8%

The business's 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi‑sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group's core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

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