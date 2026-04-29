Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.4950, but opened at $55.65. Bouygues shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BOUYF shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOUYF

Bouygues Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi‑sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group's core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

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