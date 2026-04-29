Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Bouygues logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up at the open from $48.4950 to $55.65 and last traded at $55.65 on light volume (700 shares).
  • Analyst views are mixed — Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating while BNP Paribas Exane started coverage with an outperform, leaving a consensus of Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Bouygues beat quarterly estimates with EPS $1.41 vs $1.00 and revenue $17.62B vs $15.08B; the company has a $105.45B market cap, P/E of 15.9, net margin 2.07% and ROE 8.31%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.4950, but opened at $55.65. Bouygues shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BOUYF shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOUYF

Bouygues Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi‑sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group's core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bouygues Right Now?

Before you consider Bouygues, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bouygues wasn't on the list.

While Bouygues currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines