Bowhead Specialty Says AI Can Speed Underwriting Without Sacrificing Profit

Bowhead Specialty NYSE: BOW executives outlined how the specialty insurer is using technology, automation and artificial intelligence to improve underwriting workflows while maintaining a focus on underwriting profitability during a Deutsche Bank-hosted fireside chat.

Brandon Mezick, Bowhead’s head of digital underwriting, said the company’s craft and digital underwriting platforms are different but share the same objective: underwriting profitability. In craft underwriting, Mezick said human underwriters make judgments that models cannot yet reliably make. In digital underwriting, he said the decisions are more clearly defined, allowing technology to improve speed and consistency.

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“It eliminates the friction around judgment. It does not eliminate the judgment itself,” Mezick said of technology in craft underwriting. In digital lines, he said, “technology can be the underwriter,” with humans involved in edge cases and portfolio monitoring.

Digital underwriting focused on defined, data-rich risks

Bowhead’s digital business includes Baleen general liability for contractors and real estate, as well as Express Cyber and miscellaneous professional liability. Mezick said those lines were selected because they have relatively complete data at submission, defined risk appetite and homogeneous smaller-market portfolios that allow pricing models to be calibrated over time.

Mezick said most Baleen and Express submissions still arrive by email. Bowhead’s systems scan applications and loss runs, pull third-party data and create a customer profile to compare against the company’s appetite matrix. In Baleen, if a risk fits the appetite and does not trigger a referral, pricing and document engines can generate quote documents and specimen policies automatically and send them to brokers without human intervention.

In Express, underwriting information is presented to an underwriter in a “single pane of glass,” with the review structured to take less than 15 minutes per risk, Mezick said. If a customer buys a policy, brokers use a self-service site to complete compliance information, and Bowhead delivers a complete policy by email in under five minutes.

Mezick said human involvement remains essential in setting and updating business rules, reviewing edge cases, evaluating referrals such as loss activity and monitoring portfolios at an aggregate level.

Craft underwriting tools aim to augment judgment

Steve Feltner, Bowhead’s chief operating officer, said the company has deployed technology in its casualty unit for submission intake, data enrichment and triage. He said the objective in craft underwriting is not to remove work from underwriters, but to give them better information in one place.

Feltner said better triage first improves time allocation by filtering out low-quality or out-of-appetite submissions. He said it then improves quote-to-bind quality, and only after that does it increase capacity by allowing the same team to handle more submission volume without adding headcount.

Feltner described a tool that reads underlying policies, extracts and organizes terms and conditions, and displays the information in a structured dashboard. He said underwriters previously spent significant time manually reviewing lengthy policy documents. The tool lets them spend more time interpreting information rather than locating and organizing it.

Feltner also said Bowhead ran a controlled pilot of a casualty triage platform, with one underwriting group using the platform and another continuing its existing workflow. After one month, underwriters using the platform produced roughly 30% more quotes than the control group.

Expense ratio benefits from scale and technology initiatives

In response to a question about Bowhead’s expense ratio, Brad Mulcahey, the company’s chief financial officer, said Bowhead had previously guided to a low-30% expense ratio when Baleen had just started and Express was still an idea. He said the company has recently trended below 30%, including 28.4% in the first quarter, though he cautioned against overemphasizing any single quarter.

Mulcahey said the recent trend below 30% is mostly due to continued scaling and technology initiatives on the craft side. He said Bowhead is still investing in digital, but is already seeing benefits from early investments. He added that confidence in the digital strategy’s impact on the expense ratio increases each quarter and said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the company lands well below 30% once digital is fully mature.

AI use cases require guardrails

Executives said Bowhead is taking a cautious approach to AI, separating credible use cases from areas where regulatory clarity and reliability remain limited.

Mezick said high-confidence underwriting use cases include document analysis, data extraction, submission review, endorsement request processing and loss-run generation because outputs can be verified. He said intermediate use cases, such as internal chat-like tools for querying the book, generating comparisons or drafting endorsement language, should include human review. He said fully autonomous AI-generated terms outside narrow, rules-based digital contexts are not yet credible.

Feltner said claims applications follow a similar framework. He said automation can be used for repeatable processes such as first notice of loss intake, classification, acknowledgment communications and standardized correspondence. In more judgment-heavy areas, including risk and severity assessments and coverage analysis support, AI can augment adjusters. He said Bowhead does not view autonomous AI payment or denial of claims as credible today, particularly in complex specialty lines.

Baleen growth and broker adoption

During a question-and-answer session, Scott Barishaw, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, asked about Baleen’s future share of Bowhead’s premium after noting the platform generated about $11 million of premium in the quarter and represented roughly 7% of total gross written premium.

Mezick declined to provide a specific target but said Bowhead expects Baleen’s contribution to grow meaningfully. He cited more broker relationships, more submissions and an expanding product pipeline, calling the current contribution “our starting point and not our ceiling.”

Mezick said brokers have shown little pushback because Bowhead designed Baleen to meet brokers where they already work: email. He said brokers have “portal fatigue” and often do not want to log into multiple portals to obtain quotes. Bowhead’s goal, he said, is to deliver portal-like speed through email-based workflows, with a focus on roughly 15-minute turnaround times in Baleen and Express.

Mezick said technology by itself is not Bowhead’s moat. Instead, he said the company’s advantage is the combination of technology, proprietary data and underwriting expertise integrated over time. Vendor platforms can commoditize workflows and document processing, he said, but they cannot replicate Bowhead’s proprietary submission, policy and claims data or its underwriting culture.

About Bowhead Specialty NYSE: BOW

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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