Bowlero Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Bowlero NYSE: BOWL, referred to by executives on the call as Lucky Strike Entertainment, reported a modest increase in fiscal third-quarter revenue and its second consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales, while management lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook to reflect weaker consumer trends late in the period.

Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Thomas Shannon said total revenue rose to $342.2 million from $339.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Same-store sales increased 0.2%, marking the company’s first back-to-back positive comp performance since 2024.

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Shannon said the quarter began strongly, with January same-store sales up 5.5%, but February and March were affected by weather and macroeconomic pressure. Winter Storm Fern in late January and Winter Storm Hernando in late February caused closures, travel bans and power outages across markets representing a meaningful share of the company’s footprint, he said. Together, the storms reduced quarterly comps by about 250 basis points.

Shannon also pointed to a sharp rise in gasoline prices following large-scale military action in the Middle East on Feb. 28 and a drop in consumer confidence. He said the company viewed a positive comp in that environment as “a credible outcome.” Excluding West Coast markets, where management said the consumer pullback was sharper, same-store sales increased 1.9%.

Guidance Lowered as March Weakness Weighs on Outlook

The company updated its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting total revenue growth of 4% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $345 million to $350 million and capital expenditures of about $120 million. Shannon said the revision reflected the consumer environment rather than a change in the company’s operating plan.

During the question-and-answer session, management said same-store sales rose 1% in February, fell 7% in March and were effectively flat in April. Executives said they are currently focused on flat performance while waiting for the consumer backdrop to normalize.

Shannon said the company has seen sharp rebounds after past external shocks, including 9/11, the financial crisis and COVID-19. He said the company’s event business was showing stronger early-period bookings than he had seen in years, though corporate events had lagged retail demand in the recent period.

AI Tool Drives Labor Savings

Shannon emphasized cost reductions and free cash flow as key priorities. Since mid-January, the company has reduced in-center labor hours by about 97,000 hours over 12 weeks versus the prior year, a more than 16% reduction from early January peak levels. It also reduced corporate, field and sales headcount, generating more than $6 million of annualized savings. Shannon said the full earnings benefit of those actions is expected in the fiscal fourth quarter.

A major focus of the call was Orca, the company’s internal AI system. Shannon said Orca aggregates about 750 million rows of operational data into a real-time decision-making layer for managers and is already managing clock-ins, clock-outs and guest reviews across more than 360 locations.

On post-close labor alone, Shannon said the company reduced excess hours from about 2,000 per week to roughly 300, generating more than $2 million in annualized savings. He said the company sees additional annual savings potential in the “high teens to mid-$20 millions” from optimizing clock-in times and is expanding Orca into pricing, marketing creative, purchasing, arcade optimization and capital expenditure decisions.

Brand Conversions and CapEx Discipline Remain Central

Shannon said the company’s brand consolidation is running ahead of schedule. It has completed about 115 Lucky Strike conversions out of an ultimate target of 225, with the remaining locations receiving an upgraded AMF presentation. The company expects the rebranding work to be substantially complete by this time next year. Each conversion costs about $150,000, and Shannon said completion should lead to a meaningful decline in capital spending.

The company’s preferred operating metric, free cash flow per share, which it defines as trailing 12-month EBITDA less capital expenditures divided by shares outstanding, currently stands at $1.53. Shannon said the goal is to reach at least $2 over the next 12 months through EBITDA growth, continued capital discipline and opportunistic share repurchases while keeping net debt flat.

Capital expenditures year-to-date are down 20% to $91 million from $114 million. Shannon said gross capital expenditures are down roughly $30 million year over year as the company focuses on cash flow generation. In response to analyst questions, management said capital spending should decline further after the Lucky Strike conversions are completed and noted the company is not pursuing incremental leverage.

Water Parks Expected to Boost Summer EBITDA

Management said the company’s water park portfolio is expected to add about $18 million of incremental EBITDA this summer, with most of that benefit in the September quarter and therefore fiscal 2027. Shannon said season pass sales are roughly flat with last year and described the business as highly weather dependent.

Shannon said the company has upgraded the parks through cosmetic improvements, food and beverage enhancements, additional parking capacity and other operational changes. He said the company repaired a marquee ride at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe, added food service at Shipwreck Island in Panama City Beach, obtained a liquor license at Raging Waves outside Chicago and made improvements at Raging Waters.

The company is also evaluating additional water park projects, including capacity additions at Raging Waves, a slide complex at Shipwreck Island and a children’s slide array at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe. Shannon said those projects remain price-dependent.

Management said food spending remains supported by menu improvements, while alcohol continues to lag food. Arcade performance was described as largely tied to traffic. Executives said corporate events have rebounded in markets including New York, Florida and Illinois, while California remains weaker.

On the balance sheet, management said the company has no leverage covenant, is not 40% drawn on its revolver and expects the revolver balance to decline meaningfully through the September quarter as summer cash generation improves.

About Bowlero NYSE: BOWL

Bowlero Corporation operates one of the largest bowling center networks in North America, offering an array of bowling and entertainment experiences under its Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF Bowling brands. The company's venues combine traditional ten-pin bowling with modern amenities such as full-service bars, food and beverage offerings, premium bowling lanes, and private event spaces. Bowlero also enhances guest experiences through live entertainment, arcade games, billiards tables and league-play programs tailored for casual bowlers and competitive enthusiasts alike.

Since its origins in the mid-20th century as AMF Bowling, the business underwent a series of strategic transformations, including a merger with boutique operator Bowlmor Lanes and a subsequent rebranding initiative that introduced the Bowlero concept in the late 2010s.

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