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BP (LON:BP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
BP logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane upgraded BP to "Outperform", joining other mostly positive analysts; the stock has an overall consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target price of GBX 559.
  • Shares rose about 3.9%, opening at GBX 584, with a market capitalization of £113.66 billion and a trailing P/E of 43.62.
  • Insider activity shows small purchases—Carol Howle bought 62 shares at GBX 510—and insiders acquired 142 shares over the past three months, with corporate insiders owning 0.26% of the stock.
  • Interested in BP? Here are five stocks we like better.

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 559.

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 584 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30.

Insider Activity

In other BP news, insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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