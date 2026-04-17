BP (LON:BP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 559.

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BP Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 584 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30.

Insider Activity

In other BP news, insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Further Reading

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