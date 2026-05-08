BP's (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 635.

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BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at GBX 537.20 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The stock has a market cap of £104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 483.29.

Insider Transactions at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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