BP's (BP) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas Exane raised BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 635.

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BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 578.80 on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 540.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.91. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity at BP

In other BP news, insider Carol Howle purchased 62 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

BP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Further Reading

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