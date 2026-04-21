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BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
BQE Water logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: BQE Water reached a new 52-week high of C$74.00, trading up about 1.4% from C$73.00 on light volume (201 shares).
  • Valuation and balance sheet: The company has a market capitalization of C$96.05 million and a P/E of 12.65, with strong liquidity (current ratio 5.62, quick ratio 3.70) and very low leverage (debt-to-equity 12.98).
  • Business focus: BQE Water provides wastewater management, treatment and hydrometallurgy services to the mining and metallurgical industries across North America, Latin America, China and internationally.
  • Interested in BQE Water? Here are five stocks we like better.

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$74.00, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

About BQE Water

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Further Reading

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