BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

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BQE Water Trading Up 1.4%

BQE Water Inc. ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$74.00, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Further Reading

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