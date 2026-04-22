Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 80107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brenntag from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Brenntag to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTGY

Brenntag Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). Brenntag had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag AG will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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