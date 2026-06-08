Brian Chesky Sells 64,333 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $8,758,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,790,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,469,065,229.88. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $2,232,332.55.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 229,550 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.15, for a total transaction of $30,564,582.50.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.43. 3,058,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here