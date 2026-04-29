BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 573184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBOT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,464,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 419,138 shares in the last quarter. Catalio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,142,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,261,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 395,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Company Profile

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

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