BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Trading Down 5.8% - Should You Sell?

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 62,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 315,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial raised BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,633 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Catalio Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,142,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,261,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 395,608 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Company Profile

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

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