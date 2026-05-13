BridgeBio Pharma Touts Attruby Blockbuster Path, 3 Potential Pipeline Launches

BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO executives used a BofA healthcare conference appearance in Las Vegas to reiterate confidence in the commercial trajectory of Attruby and outline expectations for three potential near-term product launches from the company’s late-stage pipeline.

Tom Trimarchi, BridgeBio’s chief financial officer and president, said the company was founded just over 10 years ago with a focus on delivering medicines to patients while maintaining attention to net present value and cost of capital. He said BridgeBio now has three approved products, including Attruby, which he described as the company’s main commercial product.

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Trimarchi said BridgeBio recently reported first-quarter U.S. Attruby revenue of $180.6 million, which he said annualizes to about $720 million in the U.S. He said the product is “clearly on track to break blockbuster status globally this year.”

BridgeBio Reiterates Attruby Peak Sales View

BridgeBio management reiterated that Attruby could reach about $4 billion in peak U.S. sales. Executives said that estimate is based on growth in the ATTR-CM market, which they described as a potential $15 billion to $20 billion opportunity, along with expected treatment-naive patient share of 30% to 40% at peak.

Management said Attruby already has more than 25% share among treatment-naive patients. Trimarchi said the company remains focused on positioning Attruby as a first-line treatment option and continues to see share growth in the frontline setting while the broader market expands.

BridgeBio executives also discussed competition from stabilizers and silencers. Management said prescriber preference for stabilizers can be driven by efficacy, safety and convenience, noting that Attruby is an oral therapy. Executives said physicians are familiar with the safety profile of stabilizers and that an oral pill can be more convenient for patients than injections.

BridgeBio also pointed to ongoing research intended to further differentiate Attruby, including serum TTR data, subgroup analyses in patients with atrial fibrillation and work related to renal protection and real-world evidence. Management said previously disclosed data showed that moving patients from VYNDAMAX to Attruby increased serum TTR, and that every 1 mg/dL increase in serum TTR was correlated with about a 5% decrease in all-cause mortality.

Launch Dynamics and Competitive Questions

Trimarchi said the company’s 30-day free drug program created more of a timing issue between demand and revenue early in the launch, as the first paid prescription can be delayed by one month. He said the impact on quarterly results has become less significant as new starts make up a smaller proportion of total volume.

Management also addressed investor concerns around the potential impact of a generic stabilizer. Executives said they do not view the category as highly managed and argued that Attruby’s differentiation has helped it gain new-patient share despite an incumbent product already being on the market. They also cited analogs in prostate cancer and oncology where second-to-market differentiated drugs did not see major sales disruption after first-to-market Part D products went generic, though growth rates may slow.

BridgeBio executives said they do not include the company’s preclinical depleter program in Attruby peak sales estimates. Management said the program could be synergistic with a stabilizer because the stabilizer is intended to prevent toxic monomer formation while the depleter would be aimed at clearing deposited toxic monomer. The company said the program could enter the clinic next year or early 2028.

Pipeline Includes Three Potential Launches

Trimarchi said BridgeBio has a pipeline of post-Phase 3 products and expects three launches in coming months. He identified the programs as BBP-418 for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2I, encaleret for ADH1 and chronic hypoparathyroidism, and infigratinib for achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia. He said BridgeBio sees more than $8 billion in de-risked peak-year sales within reach across Attruby and the next three products.

For BBP-418, Trimarchi said BridgeBio estimates about 7,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe, plus roughly 2,000 actionable patients in Japan. He said the company is focused on increasing awareness and encouraging genetic testing so patients can be eligible for treatment if the drug is approved.

Trimarchi said the Phase 3 study in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2I showed statistical significance across every endpoint evaluated at a 12-month interim readout, including functional endpoints such as the NorthStar test, walk-based endpoints and biomarkers. He said physicians are unlikely to wait for longer-term data before using the drug if approved, because the data set is “very convincing.”

Encaleret NDA Submitted for ADH1

BridgeBio management said the company submitted an NDA for encaleret in ADH1. Executives said they have confidence in a billion-dollar peak sales estimate for ADH1 based on prevalence work and expected pricing. Management said BridgeBio has identified almost 2,000 patients through claims analysis and is using screening, sponsored genetic testing, machine learning and family-event testing to identify additional patients.

Management said encaleret data showed more than three-quarters of patients normalized their disease. Executives said pricing assumptions for ADH1 would reflect the high unmet need and the strength of the data. They also emphasized that the billion-dollar estimate discussed for encaleret applies to ADH1 and does not include the chronic hypoparathyroidism opportunity.

In chronic hypoparathyroidism, management said encaleret’s oral route and potential to normalize both blood and urine calcium could support premium pricing, but executives said the company would first evaluate the data before making pricing decisions for that broader indication.

Infigratinib and Commercial Execution

Trimarchi also discussed infigratinib for achondroplasia, saying its appeal is based on efficacy, convenience and safety. He said the product showed category-leading effects on annualized height velocity and, for the first time in the space, a statistically significant effect on proportionality. He said an oral option could be meaningful for children who may otherwise require daily or weekly injections over many years.

Asked how BridgeBio plans to manage three non-overlapping launches while maintaining execution, Trimarchi cited the company’s commercial leadership and said BridgeBio can leverage shared infrastructure such as market access and hub services. He said each asset also benefits from dedicated relationships with prescribers, patients and advocacy communities, while the remaining lift involves building relatively small sales forces and field medical teams for each product.

About BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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