Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bridger Aerospace Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $17.2280 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.50 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect Bridger Aerospace Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:BAER traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 207,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.27. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAER. Wall Street Zen lowered Bridger Aerospace Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Bridger Aerospace Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,860 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company's stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc operates as an aerial services company specializing in wildfire management and aviation support. The company's core business activities include aerial wildfire suppression, providing rapid-response water and fire-retardant drops from fixed-wing air tankers. In addition to firefighting, Bridger Aerospace offers aviation services such as cloud seeding for weather modification, aerial inspection and mapping, environmental monitoring, and logistics support for remote sites.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Heber City, Utah, Bridger Aerospace Group deploys a fleet of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under contract to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.

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