Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.97. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 8,402 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smbc Nikko Sec. lowered shares of Bridgestone from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised Bridgestone from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Bridgestone

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company's core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

Further Reading

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