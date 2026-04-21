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Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bridgewater Bancshares reported Q results of $0.41 EPS, meeting consensus, while revenue of $38.96 million topped estimates; the company posted a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
  • Corporate insiders sold 27,550 shares over the last 90 days (including two directors reducing stakes), though insiders still own 23.10% of the company and institutional investors hold 65.83%.
  • Shares traded down to $18.60 midday (PE 12.4, market cap $517.45M), and analysts have an average rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $22.33 (several firms at $23–$24).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41, FiscalAI reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,201. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $517.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $253,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,189.34. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,712 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $92,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,309.08. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,550 shares of company stock valued at $532,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 827,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,890 shares of the company's stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,960 shares of the company's stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWB

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

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