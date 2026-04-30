Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,140 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 143,182 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 16,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.43. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $124.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,971.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $612,028.32. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 83.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRLT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brilliant Earth Group to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.74.

View Our Latest Report on Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

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