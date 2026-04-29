Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.74.

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Brinker International Trading Up 13.6%

EAT stock traded up $17.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,088. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,304. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,462,527.12. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brinker International by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $427,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 993,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,603,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,518,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Brinker International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,306,000 after purchasing an additional 558,799 shares during the period.

Brinker International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

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