Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $129.14, but opened at $143.00. Brinker International shares last traded at $146.8940, with a volume of 957,753 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,495.20. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Up 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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