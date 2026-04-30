Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.00.

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Brinker International Trading Up 2.3%

Brinker International stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 365,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $64,528.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,462,527.12. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,278 shares of company stock worth $3,784,312. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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