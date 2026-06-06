Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy"

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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