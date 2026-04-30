Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bristol Myers Squibb's conference call:

BMS reaffirmed 2026 guidance and said Q1 results are tracking toward the upper end of ranges after $11.5B in revenue and $1.58 EPS, with ~ $11B in cash and $1.1B operating cash flow.

in revenue and EPS, with ~ in cash and operating cash flow. The growth portfolio gained momentum—portfolio sales were up 9% to ~$6.2B with notable product strength (Breyanzi +53%, Reblozyl +15%, Camzyos nearly doubled) and ELIQUIS up ~13%, supporting diversified near-term revenue drivers.

to ~$6.2B with notable product strength (Breyanzi +53%, Reblozyl +15%, Camzyos nearly doubled) and ELIQUIS up ~13%, supporting diversified near-term revenue drivers. Significant pipeline and regulatory progress — iberdomide filing accepted with Breakthrough Therapy designation and a PDUFA date of Aug 17 , mezigdomide reported positive Phase III interim data, and iza‑bren showed positive Phase III China results while other lifecycle approvals broaden the portfolio.

designation and a , mezigdomide reported positive Phase III interim data, and iza‑bren showed positive Phase III China results while other lifecycle approvals broaden the portfolio. Milvexian is a high‑impact late‑stage program (20,500‑patient AFib study) designed for non‑inferiority vs apixaban with superiority testing on bleeding; readouts for AFib and secondary stroke prevention are expected late‑2026 and management projects substantial commercial upside if successful.

Opdivo revenue declined ~8% (to ~$2.1B), driven mainly by a U.S. wholesaler inventory drawdown and near‑term demand uncertainty, which management says may normalize later in the year.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,875,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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