Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.0 billion-$47.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.1 billion.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: GAAP/adjusted EPS of $1.58 vs. $1.46 consensus and revenue of $11.49B vs. $10.85B — evidence of continued demand for newer therapies. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: GAAP/adjusted EPS of $1.58 vs. $1.46 consensus and revenue of $11.49B vs. $10.85B — evidence of continued demand for newer therapies. Positive Sentiment: Sales drivers called out: growth in blood thinner Eliquis and newer cancer medicines powered the revenue beat, supporting near‑term cash flow and margins. Article Title

Sales drivers called out: growth in blood thinner Eliquis and newer cancer medicines powered the revenue beat, supporting near‑term cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Precision‑oncology collaboration expanded — Foundation Medicine is developing a companion diagnostic (FoundationOne CDx) for MTAP deletion to help match patients to Bristol Myers’ targeted programs, which could enhance future oncology uptake. Article Title

Precision‑oncology collaboration expanded — Foundation Medicine is developing a companion diagnostic (FoundationOne CDx) for MTAP deletion to help match patients to Bristol Myers’ targeted programs, which could enhance future oncology uptake. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves were tiny: Erste trimmed FY‑2026 EPS a penny (6.29 → 6.28) while nudging FY‑2027 estimates slightly higher; consensus remains near management’s EPS midpoint. (no link)

Analyst moves were tiny: Erste trimmed FY‑2026 EPS a penny (6.29 → 6.28) while nudging FY‑2027 estimates slightly higher; consensus remains near management’s EPS midpoint. (no link) Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage and valuations were already highlighting cost‑cuts and portfolio strength, so some of today’s price action reflects reassessment rather than new surprises. Article Title

Pre‑earnings coverage and valuations were already highlighting cost‑cuts and portfolio strength, so some of today’s price action reflects reassessment rather than new surprises. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was mixed: management set EPS at $6.05–$6.35 (roughly in line with consensus) but revenue guidance of $46.0B–$47.5B has a midpoint (~$46.75B) slightly below the ~$47.1B consensus — investors often react negatively when revenue midpoints undershoot expectations. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after buying an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,875,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,341,787,000 after buying an additional 2,781,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,242,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $984,070,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,554,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $680,572,000 after buying an additional 385,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here