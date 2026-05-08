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British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 3 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco on May 6 at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, totaling £132.36.
  • Marroco also sold 9,383 shares on March 23 at GBX 4,284 (≈£401,967.72) and purchased 4 shares on March 4 at GBX 4,503, indicating mixed recent insider activity.
  • BAT shares recently traded around GBX 4,277 with a market cap of £92.55bn, a 12‑month range of GBX 3,013–4,806, and a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" (consensus target GBX 4,500; Jefferies target GBX 5,200).
  • Interested in British American Tobacco? Here are five stocks we like better.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, with a total value of £132.36.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,383 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,284, for a total transaction of £401,967.72.
  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,503 per share, with a total value of £180.12.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON BATS traded down GBX 6 on Friday, hitting GBX 4,277. The company had a trading volume of 15,413,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,138. The company has a market capitalization of £92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,363.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 3,013 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,806.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 176.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,200 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,500.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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