British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6,036 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,426 per share, for a total transaction of £267,153.36.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 371 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,286 per share, for a total transaction of £15,901.06.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, for a total transaction of £132.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,383 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,284, for a total transaction of £401,967.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,503 per share, for a total transaction of £180.12.

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British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4%

LON:BATS traded down GBX 16 on Friday, reaching GBX 4,267. 1,980,159 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,363.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 3,013 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,806. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 176.76 earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.

View Our Latest Analysis on BATS

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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