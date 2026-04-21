British Land (LON:BLND) Given "Hold" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company's previous close.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 440.

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British Land Stock Up 1.4%

LON BLND traded up GBX 5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 401.50. 4,102,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 432. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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